Hajime Baba announced as the new Country Manager of Lee Hecht Harrison, Japan

L ee Hecht Harrison (LHH) is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Country Manager for Japan, Hajime Baba. As well as leading the business in Japan, Hajime will join the APAC Executive leadership team at LHH, effective from 5th August 2019.

Hajime has extensive experience in driving and accelerating business growth and leading complex projects in the HR consultancy environment, most recently as the Director of Financial Service Risk Management for Ernst & Young.

Commenting on Hajime’s appointment, Georg Hirschi, Executive Vice President at Lee Hecht Harrison, APAC says “Baba-san has an excellent track record of developing high-growth business units where exceptional client experience is paramount. This combined with his proven leadership capabilities of building positive and sustainable business cultures makes him the ideal person to lead LHH Japan into the future.”

Hajime says, “I’m delighted to be stepping into this role at such an exciting and pivotal time in LHH’s growth. LHH in Japan has been very successful in becoming one of Japan’s leading providers in helping organizations with their workforce transformation. I look forward to working with the team in Japan and the wider international LHH community to build on this success and help even more organizations and their employees.”

The company’s website can be accessed at www.lhh.com