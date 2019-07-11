Iperion Life Sciences Consultancy welcomes Remco Munnik

With a clear vision in mind Iperion Life Sciences Consultancy has taken the next step in realizing her mission. As of July 1st Remco Munnik will join Iperion to strengthen the team. Munnik will be responsible for sales team leadership, extension of subject matter expertise and service delivery, contributions to telematics topics throughout the international network, as well as giving workshops and training.

Remco Munnik brings twenty years of experience in Regulatory Affairs, with a focus on global submission procedures, electronic submission (eCTD) and regulatory data management (xEVMPD/ISO IDMP and RIM). He has worked at both Pharmaceutical Industry and consultancy. In addition, Munnik has been involved for more than ten years in the set-up and development of the European electronic submission formats and projects, thereby contributing significantly to the regulatory telematics environment in Europe.

Frits Stulp, Managing Director and co-founder of Iperion: “I´m excited that Remco is joining our team, adding further to our passion of becoming one of the global players in regulatory consultancy, and thereby contributing to digital healthcare. Remco has a proven track record as consultant and thought leader in the arena of Regulatory Affairs and Information Management”.

Expanding activities

In her 5 years of existence Iperion Life Sciences Consultancy has shown stable growth and expansion in consultancy to regulators, industry and standardization institutes. Next to projects with Top 20 pharmaceutical companies and regulators, Iperion is active in the IRISS Forum, the SPOR Taskforce, EU-SRS and relevant ISO Working Groups. In the beginning of 2017 Iperion Life Sciences Consultancy acquired Identifica, a regulatory consultancy practice based in the US containing extensive regulator experience.

CFO and co-founder, Karel Bastiaanssen is proud of team Iperion. “We have achieved a lot, but I believe this team can achieve much more. This is only the beginning. Our ambition is bigger and we want to make a difference in this industry. Bringing in Remco is another important next step towards this goal.”

Iperion Life Science Consultancy is a Dutch based provider of consultancy and services in the area of (regulatory) information management in life sciences. The mission is to enable the life sciences industry and regulators to innovate, to improve business processes and to optimize the supply chain leading to faster and more efficient delivery of medicines (and its associated information) to health care professionals and patients. Through the delivery of consultancy services in the analysis, implementation and optimization of complex cross functional cross-functional regulatory information systems and processes, Iperion helps organizations achieve an increase in interoperability, data consistency and regulatory compliance. More information can be found on www.iperion.nl.