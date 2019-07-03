AlkaWonder® Announces Sponsorship of 2019 Zumba® Instructor Convention

AlkaWonder® today announced it will be the official Hydration Partner of the annual Zumba® Instructor Convention (ZINCON™) which focuses on education, networking and fun for Zumba® Instructor Network members around the world. ZINCON 2019 will take place in Orlando, Florida, on July 25-28 and is expected to be attended by 6,000+ instructors representing over 90 countries.

AlkaWonder® is a premium water aiming to become the preferred choice of those who value healthy lifestyle, innovation and products of exceptional quality, so teaming up with Zumba® was a natural fit.

“We are truly inspired and excited about pursuing this opportunity for a partnership,” said AlkaWonder Chief Operating Officer Karsten Ehrhardt. “We strongly believe that our ‘Hydration Partnership’ will be beneficial for both parties and most importantly our consumers. In addition, we are proud to have been awarded for the second year in a row with 3 Golden Stars for Superior Taste, and we will enjoy passing this international recognition on to all of our consumers.”

The story of AlkaWonders’ naturally alkaline spring water begins in an area of breathtaking nature, deep in the Carpathian Mountains. The natural volcanic filtration that AlkaWonder undergoes beneath the surface makes it pure and ensures that nothing needs to be added or taken away. AlkaWonder is one of three brands belonging to the same group. The two others are referred to as AquaVia and AlcaSana and are being sold outside the US.

“Zumba is always looking for like-minded brands who will empower and enhance our instructors to becoming the best they can be,” said Zumba CEO Alberto Perlman. “This partnership will focus on getting and staying fit through Zumba classes and optimal hydration, granted by the pure power of AlkaWonder.”

AlkaWonder will supply ZINCON 2019 with naturally alkaline spring water. AlkaWonder is now available online, in addition to Beverage Distributors and in several retail outlets on the East Coast. AlkaWonder plans in due time to be available nationwide in the US.

Founded in 2018, AlkaWonder serves your need for improved hydration, taste and health through alkaline spring water in its purest form. The water with a pH on 9.4 origins from the deep in the Carpathian Mountains, from where AlkaWonder bottles one of natures’ best kept secrets. By operating in gratitude to nature, AlkaWonder undergoes a natural filtration of the water to make sure that it is pure and that nothing needs to be added or taken away.

• One of the most alkaline natural spring waters in the world

• A pH of 9.4

• Origins from the Carpathian Mountains

• Awarded second year in a row with 3 Golden Stars for Superior Taste

• Available online and in several stores on the East Coast in the US

Founded in 2001, Zumba is the largest branded fitness company in the world – reporting more than 15 million weekly participants, in 200,000 locations, across 186 countries. Known as “exercise in disguise”, Zumba® blends contagious world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography, for an effective, total-body workout that feels more like a party than exercise. In addition to its original Zumba® program, the company offers 10 Zumba® specialty classes – from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. In 2016, Zumba launched its first non-dance, high-intensity workout STRONG by Zumba®, where music acts as the main motivator.

The Zumba® lifestyle is rounded out by the company’s many consumer product offerings, including DVDs, video games and original music, activewear and footwear and interactive Fitness-Concert™ events. For more information about Zumba’s programs and products, or to find a live class, visit Zumba.com. Visit the ZLife blog and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

The Zumba® Instructor Convention (ZINCON) is the biggest gathering of Zumba® instructors to date. The conference runs from July 25th – July 28th, where thousands of instructors gather to learn, network and have fun. ZINCON is open to Zumba instructor Network Members only. Below you will find information on where ZINCON 2019 is taking place:

Hyatt Regency,

9801 International Dr

Orlando, FL 32819

Orange County Convention Center

9400 Universal Blvd

Orlando, FL 32819

• Several days of education, networking and fun

• Networking between diverse Zumba experts and fellow ZIN™ Members

• More than 100 different presenters with unique skills

• Opportunities for business partners to promote their brand

www.alkawonder.com