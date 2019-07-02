Green Motion celebrates the continued success of its one-brand, multi-product strategy

At the turn of the year eco-focused car rental company Green Motion delivered on its pledge to bring openness, honesty and transparency to the global car rental market with the launch of its one-brand, multi-product strategy, offering customers an opportunity not only to see exactly what is included within their car rental rate but more importantly what level of excess and deposit would be required on arrival at the car hire counter.

This new level of openness has been a major hit with consumers, who have become tired and frustrated at the lack of transparency associated with the car rental industry.

As well as offering them transparency, Green Motion customers can select their Premium Plus product which offers zero excess, low deposit, unlimited mileage, up to two free additional extras at counter, and glass and tyre protection. More and more customers are choosing Green Motion's Premium Plus product as it truly delivers a value for money and stress-free experience.

Since the launch of the strategy in January 2019 in the United Kingdom, Green Motion has been working hard to roll the products out to each and every one of its 40 countries of operation. Green Motion customers can now enjoy this new way of booking car hire at over 400 locations in:

Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Jordan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Martinique, Mauritius, Mexico, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Reunion Island, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, St Maarten, Sweden, Turkey, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

