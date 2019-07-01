The European Announces Release of Video Interview with Ana Carreira, Executive Director of the Board of Directors, Banco Sol

Banco Sol is a private Angolan bank founded 17 years ago. Headquartered in Luanda, Angola’s capital, it’s recognised as one of Africa’s most successful financial institutions with 940,000 clients on its books and a staff of 1,642. With 180 branches throughout the country, Banco Sol has become successful in a short period of time largely because it is Angola’s first financial institution dedicated to micro-credit. Its powerful and distinctive style of leadership in this dynamic market sector, has earned Banco Sol both national and global recognition.

