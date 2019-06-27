LeanIX Announces New Senior Sales Executives Appointments

LeanIX, the leading provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions in Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), today announced the appointment of Brian Cornell as Senior Vice President of Sales for the EMEA region and Hartwig Laute as Vice President of Sales, DACH.

Enterprise Software Industry Veterans to Fuel European Growth and Customer Acquisition

With a combined four decades of experience in enterprise sales leadership, Cornell and Laute will be responsible for driving top-line growth in Europe, supporting LeanIX sales leaders across the region. Brian Cornell will report into LeanIX CEO and Co-founder, André Christ, with Laute reporting to Cornell.

Cornell will lead the Bonn-based start-up’s EMEA sales operation. His primary focus will be on European expansion, establishing a presence in key markets across Europe. Prior to LeanIX, Cornell spent 13 years at Red Hat in various executive sales roles including, most recently, Vice President & General Manager Global Renewals and Customer Lifetime Value. During his time at Red Hat, and before moving into the global role, Cornell built and ran a successful European sales organization in multiple regions, including DACH, Benelux, Nordics, CEE, and CIS. He has a deep understanding for customer needs, organizational requirements, and the necessary talent to achieve continuous growth and success in sales.

Laute will be responsible for further penetration in LeanIX’s already established DACH region presence, including customer acquisition strategy and increasing market share for the region in alignment with the business strategy. As the former Managing Director of Europe and Director of European Operations for eDiscovery leader, Recommind (an OpenText company), Laute has experience in both product and sales strategy, and operational excellence.

“The roots of successful sales leadership are based on passion, commitment, and trust towards customers, partners, and employees,” said Brian Cornell, LeanIX Senior Vice President of EMEA. “I genuinely care about all key parameters that are required to build and grow a business. I plan on applying the same principles at LeanIX when it comes to our growth, expansion, and continued success.”

“Brian and Hartwig’s breadth and depth of experience is unmatched. Their understanding of customer needs within enterprise applications, cloud infrastructure, and IT integration coupled with a deep knowledge of the European market and operations make them a perfect fit for our trajectory,” said LeanIX CEO and co-founder, André Christ. “Both are seasoned leaders and proven sales executives, which makes them an invaluable asset to our team as we continue on our accelerated growth path in Europe and beyond. We are thrilled to welcome Brian and Hartwig to the team.”

“The future of business rests on organizations’ ability to meet and exceed digital transformation goals, and LeanIX is at the epicenter for IT leaders charged with strategic mapping, deployment, management, and maintenance of the application architecture,” said Hartwig Laute, Vice President of Sales, DACH Region, LeanIX. “It’s an exciting time to be joining the LeanIX team, and I look forward to building on the incredible success they have seen to date in DACH and increasing our market penetration.”

www.leanix.net.

LeanIX offers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application for Enterprise Architecture (EA), which enables organizations to make faster, data-driven decisions. Hundreds of global brands including Adidas, DHL, Merck, Vodafone, and Zalando rely on LeanIX to improve transparency, visibility, and drive real-time efficiencies. LeanIX addresses IT’s critical need to ensure high-quality, real-time data is accessible to the stakeholders who need it whenever they need it. Use cases include application portfolio management, risk management, and integration architecture. LeanIX was founded in 2012 by Jörg Beyer and André Christ. The company is based in Bonn, Germany, with US headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts.

www.leanix.net or @leanix_net on Twitter