Founded in 2013, Rainbird is an AI-powered automated decision-making platform that allows businesses to replicate and scale their best workers. The Rainbird engine has two parts: an easy-to-use authoring platform where knowledge maps, rules and data links are built by the experts in business, and a runtime platform that allows users to interact with this knowledge in real-time through a chatbot, app, or web assistant.

