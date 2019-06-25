The European Awards Program Announces Release of Video Interview with Mr. Jorge Sequeira, Managing Director of CINDE

CINDE: Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency

CINDE is private, non-profit, non-political organisation, responsible for the attraction of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Costa Rica. With over 32 years of experience, this dynamic organisation has helped hundreds of companies settle in Costa Rica along with winning numerous awards from publications all over the world.

CINDE were recently awarded by the European global awards team:

“Business Innovation Hub – Latin America (Costa Rica)” and

“FDI Promotion Agency of the Year – Latin America”.

www.cinde.org

https://the-european.eu/