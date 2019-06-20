The European Announces Release of Video Interview with Mr. Steve Durbin, Managing Director of the Information Security Forum

Today, data breaches are no longer a question of if, but rather a question of when they will occur. We've frequently heard from information security experts sounding the alarm on why organisations need to prepare their networks and employees not just to fend off attacks, but also to be able to quickly respond and recover from a breach. We have seen organisations, such as Singapore Health for example, fall victim to cyber-attacks because they lacked basic cybersecurity hygiene, leaving them unable to protect the organisation or even respond to a breach effectively. Steve Durbin of ISF talk to us on the issue.

ISF: https://www.securityforum.org/

https://the-european.eu/