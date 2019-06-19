The European Awards Program Releases Video Interview with Mr. Paulo Sousa CEO of BCI

www.bci.co.mz

With an objective to actively contribute to the economic and social development of Mozambique, Banco Comercial e de Investimentos (BCI) certainly keep themselves busy. And having been active now for over 20 years, they have certainly weathered every aspect of Mozambique’s economic journey. They have an eye on social responsibility and a desire to achieve leadership of the national market, utilising methods of accessibility and transparency. And with a prediction of low and stable inflation in the short and medium term, BCI have set their sights on success.

Bank of Industry were recently awarded by the European:

Bank of the Year - Mozambique

Most Innovative Bank - Mozambique

