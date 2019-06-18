The Birmingham MBA, University of Birmingham

At Birmingham Business School we deliver world-class research and teaching that provides the insight, ambition and skills to shape advanced and sustainable business strategies. The School’s vision is to promote curiosity and thought leadership for responsible business.

Birmingham Business School, along with just a handful of the world’s business schools, holds the gold standard of ‘triple-crown’ accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), AMBA (Association of MBAs) and EQUIS (European Quality Improvement System).

Across our education and research frameworks, we are embedding a culture of responsible business and inclusive values, and stepping up to be key contributors to the responsible business agenda. We are committed to producing forward-thinking leaders and to developing research that impacts the lives of real people and businesses.

The Birmingham MBA has held a place at the forefront of business education since 1902; it is internationally-acclaimed, constantly ranked in global ranking tables and accredited by leading bodies AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS.

We offer a range of MBA programmes to suit your interests and needs.

The Executive MBA

The Executive MBA is designed for managers across a range of industries and sectors who want to boost their career prospects. Each taught module is delivered in an intensive four-day block spread over one long weekend. Modules are offered at six points during the academic year.

We are offering scholarships of up to 50% to outstanding candidates wishing to undertake Executive MBA study at the University during 2019-20.

Assessment will be made based on a candidate’s MBA application, CV, and Personal Statement. A rolling assessment process will be in place throughout the application cycle. These scholarships are available to offer holders of our Executive MBA programme.

Join the Executive MBA programme through our Degree Apprenticeship Scheme

Our Level 7 Senior Leader Masters level Degree Apprenticeship represents a new and exciting opportunity to gain a prestigious MBA, supported by employers and funded by the Degree Apprenticeship Levy.

Students will benefit from a flexible MBA apprenticeship, designed to fit around working commitments, which is recognised by a leading industry body and underpinned by a rigorous MBA programme.

The Birmingham programme is designed for leaders with global ambitions. Projects are aligned to the sponsor organisation so that students are able to directly put into practice what they have been taught – bringing immediate benefits to both students and employers.

Full support is given to participants, their line managers and employers for all aspects of levy compliance.

Learn from business leaders

On the Executive MBA programme we deliver a series of industrial seminars, given by outside speakers from industry and commerce which provides contemporary ‘real world’ perspectives on the business environment. Often these speakers are Birmingham MBA alumni who can lend their perspective on how the course helped them to develop their career

Distinguished Leaders Series – Paul Thandi (NEC Group)

