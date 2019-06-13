Enhesa Appoints Peter Schramme as New CEO to Drive Market Expansion

Enhesa, the leading global content provider for environmental, health and safety (EHS) regulatory compliance, announced Peter Schramme as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Schramme will lead the company through its next phase of expansion, growth and innovation.

As Enhesa’s new leader, Peter Schramme is responsible for the strategic direction and execution of the company’s multi-year business plan with the focus of positioning Enhesa favorably in the growing global EHS-market place while further expanding the customer value differentiation. Schramme is following Peter Hermans, Enhesa’s previous CEO (Fall 2012 to 2019).

Schramme’s appointment is a clear indication of Enhesa’s aspiration to harvest the full potential of its expert content and capabilities through intensified global development, technology expansion and differentiated customer experiences. Enhesa is ideally positioned for major growth in the global product and EHS market. Schramme’s extensive years of experience in senior executive positions in global enterprise businesses will fuel the company’s growth trajectory in key markets and key industries.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Enhesa into its next phase of expansion and growth,” said Peter. “Previous management has built up a market leading position in global EHS and product contents with an impressive list of blue-chip customers. I’m excited to now build on that foundation and deliver enhanced and expanded value to our customers and global partners.”

Peter has a strong record of growing and scaling businesses with consistent growth and market penetration as proven by his roles as CEO of Objectway Financial Software NV and Objectway Ltd., CEO of eXimius NV, as EMEA managing director at Lionbridge and Thomson Reuters and progressive executive management roles at Business Architects and Agfa-Gevaert.

Enhesa helps global multinational companies be compliant with, and stay on top of, Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) Regulations wherever they operate.

Enhesa’s in-house team of multilingual regulatory analysts provide clear, concise and standardized content and insight on current and future EHS regulatory obligations in more than 285 jurisdictions worldwide.

Enhesa’s Compliance Intelligence and Regulatory Forecaster services can be provided as an automated data feed - integrated with the world’s leading EHS software platforms.

Enhesa has offices in Brussels, Washington, D.C., Tokyo and Shanghai.

enhesa.com