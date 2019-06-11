Harvest One Announces New Satipharm Supply Agreement

Harvest One ("Harvest One" or the "Company") (TSXV: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF), through it’s wholly-owned subsidiary Satipharm Ltd. (“Satipharm”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to distribute their proprietary Satipharm CBD 10mg Gelpell® through Holland & Barrett, Europe's largest retailer of nutritional supplements and wellness products with over 145 years of experience in the health and wellness industry.

Holland & Barrett will supply Satipharm CBD Gelpell® Capsules throughout UK and Ireland in 841 retail stores.

Under the terms of the agreement, Harvest One will supply Satipharm CBD 10mg Gelpell® to 841 Holland Barrett stores and online via the Holland & Barret website. An initial shipment, which arrived on June 5th, 2019, will be distributed to stores across the UK.Satipharm will be supporting this increase in distribution with education and product training.

“This supply agreement is pivotal to our global strategy. Having a European health and wellness leader like Holland & Barrett trust and carry our product shows the investment in our manufacturing standards and commercial strategy is proving a success” said Grant Froese, CEO of Harvest One. “We plan to build on this valued agreement by growing the demand for Satipharm CBD Gelpell® capsules through both instore and online activity.”

“The CBD industry is growing rapidly. We will continue to be at the forefront of that growth through the release of innovative products that can add value to the market” said a spokesperson for Holland & Barrett. “Satipharm CBD Gelpell® capsules give our customers a consistent measurable dose of CBD that can be easily taken throughout their day.”

This agreement provides Harvest One’s wholly owned subsidiary Satipharm, a European platform for growth with Satipharm CBD Gelpell® capsules now available in most cities across the UK and Ireland.

Satipharm is a health and wellness company which is specialised in the development and manufacture of cannabinoid-based products from the hemp plant. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality products that are designed specifically with the needs of our customers in mind.

Holland & Barrett International is one of the world’s leading health and wellness retailers and the largest in Europe, supplying its customers with a wide range of vitamins, minerals, health supplements, specialist foods and natural beauty products. With over 145 years of experience in the industry, the Holland & Barrett name is a familiar sight in almost every major city and town across the UK and is becoming increasingly more visible further afield, in markets as diverse as the Netherlands and Malta to the UAE, China and India with more than 1,300 stores across the Globe. For more information visit www.hollandandbarrett.com.

