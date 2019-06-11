Discover the world of ‘The smarter E South America’

The event will take place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil, on August 27-29, 2019, bringing together the following exhibitions:
- Intersolar South America – The Largest Exhibition and Conference for the South American Solar Industry
- ees South America – South America’s New Hot Spot for Batteries & Energy Storage Systems
- Eletrotec + EM-Power – The Premier Exhibition for Electrical Infrastructure and Energy Management
The Intersolar South America Conference 2019 will again bring you top-notch speakers sharing their expertise. From exclusive market insights to the latest trends and groundbreaking technologies of the future, the expert speakers at the Intersolar South America Conference explain the energy world of tomorrow and relevant topics affecting the new energy world. Additionally, the one-day Eletrotec Conference will focus on electrical installations. Early Bird rates available until the end of June. Get a 10% additional discount on a Full Conference Ticket with code: TSESA19MP10P
This year, the exhibition program of ‘The smarter E South America’ will offer various presentations by exhibitors and partners at the Innovation & Application Stage, as well as workshops ranging from hands-on training for installers, introductions to electrical energy storage, market presentations and networking opportunities.
Watch our video of ‘The smarter E South America’ and become excited by the new energy world.