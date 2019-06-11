Discover the world of ‘The smarter E South America’

Sector coupling, decentralization and digitization - The smarter E South America presents the core topics of the energy world of tomorrow. With the well-known exhibition and Conference Intersolar South America, and two new energy exhibitions, such as the ees South America and Eletrotec+EM-Power and the Special Exhibition Power2Drive, it creates space for all core areas along the value chain.

The event will take place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil, on August 27-29, 2019, bringing together the following exhibitions:

The Intersolar South America Conference 2019 will again bring you top-notch speakers sharing their expertise. From exclusive market insights to the latest trends and groundbreaking technologies of the future, the expert speakers at the Intersolar South America Conference explain the energy world of tomorrow and relevant topics affecting the new energy world. Additionally, the one-day Eletrotec Conference will focus on electrical installations. Early Bird rates available until the end of June. Get a 10% additional discount on a Full Conference Ticket with code: TSESA19MP10P

This year, the exhibition program of ‘The smarter E South America’ will offer various presentations by exhibitors and partners at the Innovation & Application Stage, as well as workshops ranging from hands-on training for installers, introductions to electrical energy storage, market presentations and networking opportunities.

Watch our video of ‘The smarter E South America’ and become excited by the new energy world.