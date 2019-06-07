Watch The New Messe Frankfurt Video

Messe Frankfurt expands electromobility on the exhibition grounds. Thanks to the acquisition of three ‘StreetScooter’ electric transport vehicles, it will be possible henceforth to make certain deliveries ‘all-electric’ – with no vehicle emissions whatsoever. As Uwe Behm, Member of the Executive Board of Messe Frankfurt, puts it: “Now, carpeting, signage and even break-time snacks can be moved around the exhibition grounds in a climate-neutral manner by Messe Frankfurt’s service partners.”

Messe Frankfurt to switch over entirely to renewable energy. From event year 2020 onwards, Messe Frankfurt will be using exclusively green power, sourcing 100 percent of its electricity from renewable energy. This includes the power supply for the stands, halls and exhibition grounds at the company’s Frankfurt base. The move away from conventional energy sources represents a further milestone in the implementation of the company’s long-term sustainability strategy – a field in which Messe Frankfurt, in partnership with the Frankfurt-based energy service provider Mainova AG, is setting a stiff pace for other companies in the German trade fair sector to follow.

Messe Frankfurt – the partner of choice for event formats of all kinds. By concentrating its wealth of expertise as a host in its Locations business division, Messe Frankfurt aims to further improve its efficiency and customer orientation. By developing more precise control options, simplifying and streamlining processes and responding ever more swiftly to changing market conditions for the benefit of its customers, Messe Frankfurt is continually evolving to meet the demands of the future.

Every year, the exhibition grounds in the heart of Frankfurt plays host to some 280* guest events. Whether conferences, conventions, meetings, exhibitions, concerts or events of other kinds, Messe Frankfurt’s highly flexible locations have the capacity and versatility to cater to all formats – whatever their nature or scope. In all, some 400,237 square metres of hall space, 59,506 square metres of outdoor areas and more than 90 meeting rooms and conference halls are available – all within easy reach – and a perfectly developed infrastructure with 250 hotels.

