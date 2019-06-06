The first edition of World Bloggers Awards has been a tremendous success

More than 110 million people have been following the first ever World Blogger Awards dedicated to naming the best influencers in the world. Nominees came from the USA, Brazil, France , Ukraine, Russia, Italy, Great Britain, Lebanon, India, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, UAE, and other countries. Their influence spans through Instagram, Youtube, and Facebook. The Awards ceremony was streamed live on digital channels to the global audience with television version coming out soon.

The first World Bloggers Awards with a global reach and universal ambition was held in Cannes on 24th May, during the Cannes Film Festival. The best and the biggest influencers were named for the first time in history. 200 influencers were selected to the short list and 42 finalists got the awards. There were final and superfinal categories. The jury has been studying the account history of each participant and evaluating the achievements in different categories and made a selection by the following criteria:

• Number of followers

• Professionalism (quality of the posts, authenticity, etc.)

• Genuineness of the influencer (activity, relationships with followers, etc.)

• Fans engagement (numbers of comments)

• Influence ability (according to qualitative analysis of the comments)

• Sustainability

The Superfinal winners were:

The dancing millionaire Gianluca Vacchi - Grand Prix and the title King of Instagram

Leonie Hanne, the German fashion blogger, a globe trotter and one of the most sought-after voices in the fashion industry, followed by 1,9M - BEST FASHION TRENDS INFLUENCER

Anna Andres, who is a model, entrepreneur, TV presenter, social activist, Miss Ukraine Universe 2014 - BEST FASHION BUSINESS INFLUENCER

Jonathan Cheban, known as Foodgod, is the American reality TV shows’ star of, Kim Kardashian’s BFF, entrepreneur and popular blogger with an audience of 3.1 million readers - BEST FOOD INFLUENCER.

Nusret Goekce, also known as Salt Bae, is a Turkish butcher, chef, and restaurateur, who owns Nusr-Et, a chain of steak houses. His technique for preparing and seasoning meat became an Internet meme, followed by 21.9 million people on Instagram - BEST CELEBRITY INFLUENCE

Special Prize - BEST SUSTAINABLE INFLUENCER – was presented to Greta Thunberg, a Swedish schoolgirl, struggling to stop climate change, who is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

Zaklina Berrido Pisano @realfashionist 515K – BEST STYLE INFLUENCER

Victoria Silvstedt @victoriasilvstedt 708K – BEST GLAMOUR INFLUENCER

Erika Santos @erikasantos 1,3M - BEST BEAUTY INFLUENCER

Karolina Zubkova-Mattes @karolinasfairytale 163K – BEST HAUTE COUTURE INFLUENCER

BHUVAN BAM (aka BB) @bhuvan.bam 22M – BEST ENTERTAINMENT INFLUENCER

Sharon Fonseca @sharfonseca 434K – BEST MODEL INFLUENCER

Gaurav Chaudhary @technicalguruji 14M - BEST TECHNICAL INFLUENCER

Sasha Chistova @sashachistova 1,6M – BEST YOUTH INFLUENCER

Victoria Bonya @victoriabonya 6,3M – BEST LIFESTYLE INFLUENCER

Ashish Chanchlani @ashishchanchlani 15M – BEST COMEDY INFLUENCER

“We have learned a lot. We were impressed by the number of applicants and their turn out. We are delighted by the worldwide interest we received. Everybody is already looking forward to World Blogger Awards 2020” said Maria Grazhina Chaplin, event producer.

Ceremony partners are Hotel Martinez, Popshot, Media partner Getty Images.

