The first edition of World Bloggers Awards has been a tremendous success

The first World Bloggers Awards with a global reach and universal ambition was held in Cannes on 24th May, during the Cannes Film Festival. The best and the biggest influencers were named for the first time in history. 200 influencers were selected to the short list and 42 finalists got the awards. There were final and superfinal categories. The jury has been studying the account history of each participant and evaluating the achievements in different categories and made a selection by the following criteria:
• Number of followers
• Professionalism (quality of the posts, authenticity, etc.)
• Genuineness of the influencer (activity, relationships with followers, etc.)
• Fans engagement (numbers of comments)
• Influence ability (according to qualitative analysis of the comments)
• Sustainability
The Superfinal winners were:
The dancing millionaire Gianluca Vacchi - Grand Prix and the title King of Instagram
Leonie Hanne, the German fashion blogger, a globe trotter and one of the most sought-after voices in the fashion industry, followed by 1,9M - BEST FASHION TRENDS INFLUENCER
Anna Andres, who is a model, entrepreneur, TV presenter, social activist, Miss Ukraine Universe 2014 - BEST FASHION BUSINESS INFLUENCER
Jonathan Cheban, known as Foodgod, is the American reality TV shows’ star of, Kim Kardashian’s BFF, entrepreneur and popular blogger with an audience of 3.1 million readers - BEST FOOD INFLUENCER.
Nusret Goekce, also known as Salt Bae, is a Turkish butcher, chef, and restaurateur, who owns Nusr-Et, a chain of steak houses. His technique for preparing and seasoning meat became an Internet meme, followed by 21.9 million people on Instagram - BEST CELEBRITY INFLUENCE
Special Prize - BEST SUSTAINABLE INFLUENCER – was presented to Greta Thunberg, a Swedish schoolgirl, struggling to stop climate change, who is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize
Zaklina Berrido Pisano @realfashionist 515K – BEST STYLE INFLUENCER
Victoria Silvstedt @victoriasilvstedt 708K – BEST GLAMOUR INFLUENCER
Erika Santos @erikasantos 1,3M - BEST BEAUTY INFLUENCER
Karolina Zubkova-Mattes @karolinasfairytale 163K – BEST HAUTE COUTURE INFLUENCER
BHUVAN BAM (aka BB) @bhuvan.bam 22M – BEST ENTERTAINMENT INFLUENCER
Sharon Fonseca @sharfonseca 434K – BEST MODEL INFLUENCER
Gaurav Chaudhary @technicalguruji 14M - BEST TECHNICAL INFLUENCER
Sasha Chistova @sashachistova 1,6M – BEST YOUTH INFLUENCER
Victoria Bonya @victoriabonya 6,3M – BEST LIFESTYLE INFLUENCER
Ashish Chanchlani @ashishchanchlani 15M – BEST COMEDY INFLUENCER
“We have learned a lot. We were impressed by the number of applicants and their turn out. We are delighted by the worldwide interest we received. Everybody is already looking forward to World Blogger Awards 2020” said Maria Grazhina Chaplin, event producer.
Ceremony partners are Hotel Martinez, Popshot, Media partner Getty Images.
