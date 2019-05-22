The European announces its 2019 awards

The European continues with its annual recognition of excellence across the world of commerce.

As the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals reshape the corporate agenda, companies are realising that success is measured beyond the balance sheet. Along with product innovation, positive contributions to society and sound stewardship of the environment are becoming the benchmarks by which results are judged. The following highlights the companies and individuals looking to realise a vision for better business.

The full list of winners can be viewed below

https://the-european.eu/global-business-awards-2019

For further information please email awards@the-european.eu