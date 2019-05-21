Edyta Sadowska appointed new President of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of nc+ platform

The Supervisory Board of ITI Neovision S.A. has appointed Edyta Sadowska as the new President of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of the nc+ platform effective from 1st June 2019. Edyta Sadowska will be replacing Manuel Rougeron who has joined the company in December 2013.

Until the end of July this year, Manuel Rougeron will remain as a special adviser to nc+ management board and will join the CANAL+ International team in Paris from the 1st of August 2019 and assume the position of Executive Vice President for Asia and Pacific. He will also be appointed to nc+ Supervisory Board.

Edyta Sadowska has been a member of the nc+ management board since February 2018 as Vice President of the Management Board in charge of Programming.

Earlier, she had been affiliated with e.g. Ringier Axel Springer Polska where she held the position of CEO. Later, as a member of the management board of the merged Grupa Onet-RAS Polska (Ringier Axel Springer, Onet.pl, Media Impact Polska) she was responsible for devising and implementing business development and digital transformation strategy of the biggest press titles and online media.

Manuel Rougeron started his professional career at Unifrance Film International in 1995. In 1998, he was appointed to the FIFA World Cup France Organisation Committee; a year later, he joined the management board of TPS. He assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer at MULTIVISION / TPSVOD in 2003. In January 2007, he moved to CANAL+ International as Chief Programming Officer. In 2009, he was appointed Executive Director at VSTV, a CANAL+ International affiliate in Vietnam. Later, before joining nc+ as Vice President of the Management Board, Chief Programming Officer, he held the position of Chief Executive Officer at CANAL+ Caledonia.

Nc+ platform is a modern and the most extensive pay-TV premium platform in Poland in terms of its programme offering. It has over 170 selected top quality channels, including over 100 in HD, and at the same time provides access to over 600 FTA channels. Platform nc+ broadcasts the most prestigious sports events, blockbuster movies, as well as proprietary documentary series, including in 4K quality. All this is available in nine premium CANAL+ channels which are uninterrupted with advertisements, as well as seven thematic channels. As the leader in 4K technology on the Polish market, platform nc+ offers the most extensive access to content in the top picture quality on the CANAL+ 4K Ultra HD channel and as part of on-demand collections.