Mootral receives funding from the Swiss Climate Foundation to reduce methane emissions from cows

Mootral is proud to announce that the Swiss Climate Foundation has endorsed and decided to help fund its efforts to protect the climate by reducing cattle’s methane emissions.

Twice a year, under the motto “Protecting the environment. Strengthening SMEs”, the Swiss Climate Foundation grantssubstantial subsidies to SMEs developing and marketing innovative products that contribute to climate protection.

Mootral is a Swiss AgriTech startup that has developed a natural feed supplement which reduces methane emissions from ruminants by up to 38%.

Mootral is launching its solution in selected markets in the second half of 2019 and this grant provides meaningful support to launch in Switzerland. "We support Mootral with a donation of 200,000 francs”, says Vincent Eckert, Managing Director of Climate Foundation Switzerland. “It is important that such measures be adopted quickly, because over the next 12 years, humanity must halve its greenhouse gas emissions compared to the year 1990”. Mr Eckert went on to state that "SMEs are active on all sides in the fight against climate change. This is exactly what needs to be done if we are to prevent the worst effects of climate change."

According to the FAO, cattle are responsible for 9% of all human-induced emissions. There are currently at least 1.5 billion cows on earth, a figure which is projected to rise to 2.5 billion by 2050. On average, each cow produces around 500 liters of methane per day leading to a total number of more than 4.5 gigatons of CO2e annually.

The entire Mootral team is very happy to be acknowledged as an innovator of solutions to fight climate change.

Mootral’s CEO, Thomas Hafner, said "We are delighted to receive this important endorsement of our work by the Swiss Climate Foundation. This support will greatly help us in setting up our first project in Switzerland and scaling up with other Swiss stakeholders in the food and agriculture industry. We look forward to working with the Foundation and its partners to reduce carbon emissions in Switzerland and help meet the Paris Agreement targets.”

The Swiss Climate Foundation is a voluntary initiative by business for business. Its corporate partnerships allow it to award one to three million Swiss francs in funding annually. The Foundation’s mission is to promote climate protection and strengthen Switzerland and Liechtenstein as business locations.

Since becoming operational in 2009, the Swiss Climate Foundation has supported 1300 SMEs in Switzerland and Liechtenstein with CHF 15 million in total. In 2017, 260 SMEs were supported with a total of CHF 2.94 million. These projects are expected to help avoid around 100,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions over the next ten years.

