Europe-wide celebrations for inaugural International HR Day

May 20th, 2019 has been designated the first-ever International HR Day across Europe, led by the European Association for People Management (EAPM).

Human resource bodies and their members across 12 countries are joining together to highlight how they work with people and employers to create better workplaces.

The event is aimed at helping HR members and companies to recognise the contribution the profession is making to sustainable business. It also underlines the importance of people management in a wider context.

According to Lucas van Wees, EAPM President and HR Director with the University of Amsterdam, “This is an important time for HR professionals to make sure companies are attracting and developing people and skills to prepare for the future of work. According to the World Economic Forum, the shift in the division of labour between humans and machines could result in a displacement of 75 million jobs, while 133 million new roles may emerge.

The vast majority of employers expect that, by 2022, the skills required to perform most jobs will have shifted significantly. As a result no less than 54% of all employees will require significant re- and upskilling, a key challenge for HR.”

These challenges of skills gaps and the shape of new roles of the future with people at their heart will be high on the agenda for the thousands of professionals and companies participating in International HR day across the European region.

International HR Day is being marked this year by professionals in Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Lithuania, Ireland, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Portugal, and Spain. They will be using #HumanResourcesDay to share their experiences.

The European Association for People Management (EAPM) is a network association and the European body for human resource management. It forms a European umbrella body of national HR organisations and facilitates experience exchange without any profit-related objectives. It is purely professional and specialist in nature and is independent of all employers, trade unions, state or political bodies. It has over 250000 members across 32 European countries.