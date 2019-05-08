LeanIX Continues Rapid Global Expansion with Australia Investment

LeanIX , the leading provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions in Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), today announced expanded operations in Australia, including offering local data hosting capabilities through Microsoft Azure’s data center in New South Wales and a new strategic partnership with Citadel Group Limited ( ASX: CGL ) , the leading technology and software company that specialises in secure enterprise information management in complex environments.

Local data hosting and strategic partnership with Citadel Group fuels growth in key market

The expanded footprint allows LeanIX to provide increased value to its clients in the region with enhanced geographic focus and a dedicated on-the-ground team of Enterprise Architecture (EA) consultants.

Building on its market leading presence, the local cloud-based data center will offer improved availability, with 99% uptime, and enable organizations operating in the region to reduce disaster recovery time, accelerate innovation as a result of adopting best practice technology, and ensure total data compliance. What’s more, the local data hosting capabilities offered through Microsoft Azure’s data center will allow companies to handle a substantial increase in workload, including fact sheet development and number of workspaces and logins. This commitment will enable LeanIX to achieve ultra-low latency, helping the country’s established enterprise ecosystem more quickly remove roadblocks on the path to digital transformation.

As part of the partnership, LeanIX customers in Australia now have access to key capabilities and services through Citadel. Through LeanIX’s leading product suite, combined with Citadel’s expertise in the Enterprise Architecture space, local customers will now have the ability to source software locally through the newly established partnership.

“LeanIX is dedicated to providing world-class data-driven architecture management to enterprises around the world,” said LeanIX co-founder and CEO, Andre Christ. “This investment in Australia demonstrates our commitment to the core services our customers depend on. Together with Citadel, we are now able to extend our reach, offering IT teams a way to show strategic value more quickly and in a more collaborative way.”

“We are continually looking for a way to improve the effectiveness of our clients, assisting them with services and tools that help them align their IT investments with their business strategy,” said Citadel Group Limited CEO, Darren Stanley. “We’ve partnered with LeanIX as a modern company that can demonstrate client value in just a few weeks. Managing information in complex environments is what we have done for years and a pragmatic approach to Enterprise Architecture Management providing actionable insights is what we can deliver through this partnership.”

Since its founding in 2012, LeanIX has achieved several major milestones including doubling its global enterprise customer base, launching operations in the U.S., Australia, expanding its global headcount with the appointment of several senior-level executivesand deploying multiple new offerings to its comprehensive EA Management application suite. Most recently, the company achieved “Strong Performer” status in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q1 2019 report. It was also named one of Germany’s Top 10 fastest growing technology companies by Deloitte in 2018.

In conjunction with the Citadel Group, LeanIX will be hosting a seminar on Next-Generation Enterprise Architecture Management in Melbourne on May 14, 2019. More information on the event and a link to register can be found here.

LeanIX delivers collaborative EA designed for modern IT. Our open, data-driven architecture management model helps organizations adapt to the evolving demands of digital. From agile to multi-cloud and beyond, architecture teams using LeanIX have the power to strategically support the business and report 45% reduction in time to value delivery. More than 90,000 users across enterprises worldwide rely on LeanIX to manage their IT landscape, including adidas, Bosch, 7Eleven, and Zalando. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with an office in Boston, Massachusetts.

Citadel specialises in managing information in complex environments through integrating know-how, systems and people to provide information on an anywhere-anytime basis. Citadel is a leader in the development and delivery of managed technology solutions.