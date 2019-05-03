EUROPE’S PUBLISHERS SUPPORT WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY: WE UNDERMINE OUR PROFESSIONAL PRESS AT OUR PERIL

The European Publishers Council (EPC) is delighted to sponsor the fifth edition of “Difference Day” taking place in Brussels today, 3 May, to celebrate UN World Press Freedom Day.Angela Mills Wade, Executive Director of the EPC said: “We call on Europe’s Governments to consider the consequences of all and any legislation on the freedom of the press, whether intended or otherwise. With fake news a very real threat to our democracy, our professional press has never been more crucial. News publishers, who take all the financial risks and carry all the legal liability of creating and distributing professional, fact-checked journalism, can only continue to do so if they are economically viable. Our independent press not only fuels our culture but, most importantly, holds our leaders to account and supports democratic society. We undermine it at our peril.”https://www.differenceday.comwww.epceurope.eu@epc_press