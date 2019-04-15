Broadcasting: b<>com honored by industry professionals at the NAB Show 2019

In Las Vegas, b<>com won the Product of the Year Award given to the most successful and promising technologies in the broadcast industry. This prize is awarded each year by a panel of independent experts at the NAB Show (National Association for Broadcasters), the world’s largest event for this industry. Already a Technology Innovation Award winner at the NAB Show 2017, b<>com’s *Universal HDR Converter Box* technology has now been honored twice by industry professionals.

An annual meeting of broadcast professionals, the NAB Show is being held from April 6 to 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. The world’s largest event devoted to the broadcast industry, every year it draws more than 100,000 attendees who browse the aisles to meet the people who make TV and the content of tomorrow. After twice being selected for Futures Park, a dedicated space for the most advanced technology demos, and its having already earned a Technology Innovation Award, this year b<>com choose to join the Business France zone in the South Upper Hall (booth 4315) to promote its SDR-HDR-SDR conversion solutions.

French expertise recognized by the global industry

In addition to the technologies presented at its own booth, b<>com's expertise can also be found at its partners’ booths, including: Dolby, UHD Forum, Harmonic, BBright, Merging Technologies, Embrionix, and Intel. For instance, Dolby is demonstrating [HDR-SDR] conversion using the b<>com *Universal HDR Converter Box* module at its own booth. Dolby and b<>com have been working together for months on real-time technological solutions so that HDR can be efficiently applied to live TV rebroadcasts.

This peer recognition is now strengthened by having won the Product of the Year Award.

Bertrand Guilbaud, CEO of b<>com, says: “We are very proud to have again received this prize from America’s prestigious National Association of Broadcasters (NAB). After winning the Technology Innovation Award in 2017, the Product of the Year Award is further proof of the incredible work produced by b<>com's teams. Our strength is in accelerating businesses’ innovations as they go through their digital transformation. The commercial release of our two-time award-winning b<>com *Universal HDR Converter Box* technology is evidence of this success.”

An award-winning technology for pushing the boundaries of the TV experience

Industry players all agree: HDR is the next key step for delivering content. Although this technology has been widely adopted for movies and series, real-time solutions are needed before it can be applied profitably to live TV rebroadcasts. The HDR-SDR solution addresses a major need for players across the entire audiovisual production chain.

“We started with a simple observation: Right now, producing HDR & SDR live at the same time is very expensive. In order for HDR to be more profitable and widely applicable, a way of producing high-quality SDR renderings from a simple HDR rendering was necessary. To meet that need, b<>com offers a dynamic, compact, adaptable conversion solution that enables high-quality SDR output while reducing compromises in HDR production. This solution helps content producers and distributors do away with the cost and complexity that come with supporting parallel HDR and SDR production. It also serves to further highlight premium-quality HDR production without sacrificing SDR quality and therefore offer consumers a better HDR (and SDR) experience, without compromises,” explains Ludovic Noblet, Director of Hypermedia at b<>com.

Created in late 2012, the b<>com Technology Research Institute is a tech provider and an innovation accelerator for every business that uses digital to increase its competitiveness.

b<>com brings together multi-cultural disciplines and talents in augmented reality, virtual reality, and immersive media formats, in the fields of applied artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, 5G networks, Internet of Things, cognitive science, and e-health.

The IRT, which came about from a public/private partnership, brings together top experts from industry and academia at its Rennes campus, and its sites in Paris, Brest, and Lannion.

Thanks to its world-class engineering team, its technology platforms and its unique mix of scientific and industrial knowhow, b<>com offers its clients technology solutions that give them invaluable competitive edge.

https://b-com.com/en/institut/about-bcom