EU COPYRIGHT REFORM ADOPTED BY MEMBER STATES: PUBLISHERS CALL FOR QUICK AND APPROPRIATE IMPLEMENTATION INTO NATIONAL LAWS

Europe’s press publishers, represented by the European Magazine Media Association (EMMA), the European Newspaper Publishers’ Association (ENPA), the European Publishers’ Council (EPC) and News Media Europe (NME), welcome today’s adoption by the Council of the long-awaited EU copyright reform that introduces the crucial neighbouring right for press publishers (Article 15). Member states must implement the reform into national law by 2021.

Carlo Perrone, President of ENPA, said: “Now that the copyright directive has been approved by all European Institutions, we call on Member States to implement this reform quickly. There is no time to wait. We urgently need the Publisher’s Right to improve press publishers’ bargaining position in the digital environment and protect them against the unauthorised commercial use of their press publications.”

Christian Van Thillo, Chairman of the EPC, said: “This important reform will help make the EU copyright regime fit for the digital age without stifling digital innovation. As press publishers, we would like to thank Europe’s regulators for adopting this important directive that acknowledges the value of the press to society and the need for fair remuneration for the commercial re-use of our intellectual property.”

Xavier Bouckaert, President of EMMA, said: “Publishers of all sizes and other creators will now have the right to set terms and conditions for others to re-use their content commercially, as is only fair and appropriate.”

Fernando de Yarza Lopez Madrazo, President of News Media Europe (NME) said: “This directive will help forge a healthier working relationship between creators and platforms and will help news publishers continue to invest in the creation of fact-checked, professional content to enrich the internet and benefit consumers.”