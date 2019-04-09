Create your own Master (MSc) in Management at Nyenrode

One program and a curriculum that fits a student’s needs...
Pre-Master phase
The full-time Master (MSc) in Management provides the ideal combination of solid academic theory, personal development and practical relevance. Common courses in both the Pre-Master and Master phases of the program have been clustered in knowledge modules. This will ensure that students focus on areas of expertise and maximize the correlation between topics in each field.
Three specializations
Students can choose one of the following tracks to specialize in for several months: Digital Business & Innovation, Financial Management and Global Strategies & Sustainability. To deepen their knowledge in their area of interest, students will be able to choose two elective courses from course offerings that include Sports Leadership, Business Law, Negotiation & Conflict Resolution, Bank Financial Management, among others.
Company project
An example that shows the practical relevance of the Master program, is the Nyenrode Company Project. Students learn to tackle a real-life challenge faced by a company and work on this case for a period of 6 months. During these few months, Nyenrode faculty, alumni and business leaders train students in topics such as consultancy skills, coaching, entrepreneurship & sustainability.
Two locations: Amsterdam & Breukelen
Nyenrode students can reap the benefits of creating the student life that fits them best, by choosing one of the Nyenrode locations, Amsterdam or Breukelen. Nyenrode’s location in Breukelen includes living on campus, the student association and a collective approach. The Amsterdam campus is known for its entrepreneurial mindset, urban city life and business environment. There is fit for every student.
|Nyenrode is the only private university in the Netherlands, founded in 1946 by business and for business. Nyenrode offers intensive academic education as well as short-term and longer-term programs in the fields of business, management, accountancy, controlling, and fiscal law. The university has always been internationally oriented and is located in two iconic locations: Amsterdam and Breukelen.