Create your own Master (MSc) in Management at Nyenrode

The Full-time Master (MSc) in Management program at Nyenrode Business University , provides young talents with the best toolkit to enter the labor market as skilled starters. Students have the opportunity to join a Pre-Master program, choose the city and student life of their preference, decide in which track they would like to specialize in and select electives that have their interest. This 16-month Master program is flexible, both academic and practical and tailor-made to ones needs.

One program and a curriculum that fits a student’s needs...

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9dsAGr6dho

Pre-Master phase

The full-time Master (MSc) in Management provides the ideal combination of solid academic theory, personal development and practical relevance. Common courses in both the Pre-Master and Master phases of the program have been clustered in knowledge modules. This will ensure that students focus on areas of expertise and maximize the correlation between topics in each field.

Three specializations

Students can choose one of the following tracks to specialize in for several months: Digital Business & Innovation, Financial Management and Global Strategies & Sustainability. To deepen their knowledge in their area of interest, students will be able to choose two elective courses from course offerings that include Sports Leadership, Business Law, Negotiation & Conflict Resolution, Bank Financial Management, among others.

Company project

An example that shows the practical relevance of the Master program, is the Nyenrode Company Project. Students learn to tackle a real-life challenge faced by a company and work on this case for a period of 6 months. During these few months, Nyenrode faculty, alumni and business leaders train students in topics such as consultancy skills, coaching, entrepreneurship & sustainability.

Two locations: Amsterdam & Breukelen

Nyenrode students can reap the benefits of creating the student life that fits them best, by choosing one of the Nyenrode locations, Amsterdam or Breukelen. Nyenrode’s location in Breukelen includes living on campus, the student association and a collective approach. The Amsterdam campus is known for its entrepreneurial mindset, urban city life and business environment. There is fit for every student.

Upcoming event – Open Evening Amsterdam

Also curious? To fully experience what the program is like, visit the upcoming Open Evening in Amsterdam on the 30th of April. Learn more about the curriculum, meet current students and staff, explore the Amsterdam premises and ask any question that comes to mind.