Earth Day Broadway Concert Hits the Stage

An Earth Day Celebration is a “love letter” from post-millennials to previous generations. Together with voices of all generations within the Broadway community, Armstrong tackles global environmental and political issues that most are choosing to avoid. The world is going to… well you know… so how can we change course? Come celebrate our shared humanity in hopes of using our collective voices to save our only home.

Written by and starring Ry Armstrong, co-produced by Amanda Benenson and Danny Marin, associate produced by Lexi Jason and Isabelle McCauley, directed by Luis Villabon, music direction and arrangements by Cody Dry, associate music direction by Dillon Feldman, visual styling by Caleb Krieg, with video designs by Dominic Grijalva. The cast will feature feature Heath Saunders (Great Comet, Alice By Heart), Heather Jane Rolff (Shrek), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music), Keaton Whittaker (A Little Night Music), Kyle Sherman (Ordinary Days), Alex McDermott (The Marvelous Wonderettes), Matthew Davies (Finding Neverland), and Olivia Griffin (Beau). The band will include Cody Dry on piano and guitar, Ann Hairston on percussion, Magda Kress on bass, Melody Allegra Berger on violin, and Lydia Paulos on cello.

Ry Armstrong & Friends in “An Earth Day Celebration” plays Feinstein’s/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, April 22 at 7pm, doors open at 5pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476 - 3551.

RY ARMSTRONG, a Seattle native, grew up singing with the Seattle Symphony on Grammy-nominated albums and soundtracks for feature films and global video game enterprises. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from CWU and a Master of Arts in International Relations from AU. Current projects include the re-release of his charity album Crossroads on Broadway Records, the development of his play Neglect, and episodic Vaguely Relatable with writing partner Danny Marin. Off-Broadway, national tour and other credits listed at www.ryarmstrong.co. @byryguy

Feinstein’s/54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein’s/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein’s/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, “Feinstein’s/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan’s other major supper clubs.”

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein’s/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

For the teaser video, you can find it at…

https://www.dropbox.com/s/nxh0q5vpv5iswpo/EDC%20Teaser%202.4.m4v?dl=0

https://youtu.be/jPkkHbhJtPM