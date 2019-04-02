The European App now available on Android

The European is pleased to announce the launch of its new and exciting app which is also available on Android as well as the App store.

The European (www.the-european.eu) will now be able to share its content with greater ease, and offer an even more accessible insight into global stories and portraits of achievement, thanks to the convenient nature of the app.

The European provides a multi-platform service specializing in print, digital, content marketing & video production. Over the past decade, The European has become a trusted entity across all business verticals, whose products have educated and informed a wide and diverse range of business executives, globally.

Available on IOS and Google Play, be a part of The European’s global network.