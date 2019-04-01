The ‘blonde is on board’ - and you won’t be able to put her down…

Moving abroad isn’t just about packing bags and driving 3,000 miles to another country, another world. It’s a moving adventure to find oneself, far more than just bags, boxes and ski boots as she soon finds out. And one cannot just leave the old baggage behind either.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be young, single, fit, attractive and blonde in Switzerland? If you have, read this book. It’s not all rosy I have to warn you.

This book is compelling, passionate, hot and moving.

This is the first book published by new author, Zoe Phillips. Racy and pacy in parts, truly heart wrenching and emotional in other parts. It leaves the reader begging for the sequel.

“This is a fascinating insight into what and how women think” says published author, Chris Tomlinson. “It’s also a good travel guide, and a very brave, honest and kind guide in the lessons of unrequited love.”

“Not my usual read – but I couldn’t put this book down” Chris Tomlinson, Author, Skiing with Demons.

Available to order on Amazon.co.uk or to order from your local Waterstones.

RSP: £8.99

Publisher: New Generation Publishing

ISBN: 978-1-78955-332-1

Originally a Cheshire girl, Zoe Phillips is a budding author who now lives in Chelsea, SW London. She has been writing poetry and stories since the age of 4 years old. With an honours degree in Zoology from Manchester University, an MBA from La Salle/Basel Business school and Chartered Institute of Marketing Diploma behind her, writing is one way to wind down and release her creative juices. She has lived and worked in Switzerland, Denmark and Belgium and speaks English, French and German. She hopes to write of more adventures, wherever the universe next takes her…