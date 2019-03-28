Cesare Catania. Events in Milan: Cocktail Party and Art Exhibition

Art, beauty and elegance: an exclusive Cocktail party will be held at the Cesare Catania Art Gallery in Milan on Thursday 4 April 2019, organized as a preview of the Milan Design Week, one of the most important and prestigious international events dedicated to furnishing, design and contemporary art and all forms of creativity.

A month full of events for Milan, which in addition to the design week will also see the unfolding of important events such as the modern and contemporary art fair MiArt.

The protagonist of the event was Cesare Catania, a versatile and versatile artist, known in Italy and abroad, who carries on an artistic journey of great strength and creativity through painting and sculpture: on display in the retrospective exhibition a selection of paintings and sculptures by Cesare Catania which traces the main stages of his research.

The exhibition will remain open to the public throughout the Fuorisalone del Mobile week, from 8 to 14 April, from 4 to 7 pm.

The works of Cesare Catania, capable of captivating and capturing the attention of the observer thanks to their decisive chromatic and material presence, to their expressive charge, fully reflect the personality of the artist, allowing ideas, emotions and memories to emerge the author at the time of creation, giving rise to ever new reflections in each individual who observes them.

Gesture, passion, energy, multidisciplinarity are the keys to interpretation for this artist who combines abstraction and figuration, techniques and knowledge only apparently far from each other, combining high-innovation materials with those of ancient tradition. Cesare Catania is a "total artist" of the contemporary world in a continuous search for an ideal perfection.

Biography

Cesare Catania was born in 1979 in Milan, a city in which he developed, both in his private life and during his study courses, a marked aptitude for graphic and pictorial arts.

Since childhood he shows interest and passion for mathematics and music, disciplines in which the artist finds the natural completion of his personality, adopting a rigorous approach to life, but also a multi-perspective vision of reality, which will lead him to approach any discipline from always different plans and points of view.

This lack of prejudice is also reflected in his artistic expressions, capable of capturing the essence of the subject depicted following figurative models or using abstraction.

The first pictorial works date back to 1995 with prospective studies and for informal-abstract graphics; three years later he enrolled in the Faculty of Engineering where he completed his studies in perspective and axonometry and where he learned to observe the surrounding reality by breaking down the figures into three-dimensional polygons.

In addition to a marked aptitude for both technical and artistic sciences, Cesare Catania matures over the years a particular passion for photography, a technique with which he expresses the strength and dynamism also present in his pictorial works. Particular interest is also turned to plasticity, giving life to works that, thanks to their three-dimensionality, blend painting and sculpture. A constantly evolving research.

Official Webpage of the Event: https:cesarecatania.eu/milano-design-week-2019

Thursday 4 April 2019: Press preview reception at 6pm Entrance for Guests 7 pm

Title of the Exhibition: Retrospective Events in Milan

Cocktail Party & Cesare Catania Art Exhibition

Thursday 4 April 2019

Press preview reception at 6pm

Entrance for Guests 7 pm

c / o Cesare Catania Art Gallery

Via del Progresso 16, Milan

Dress code requested

R.S.V.P. press@cesarecatania.eu