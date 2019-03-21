Caitlyn Jenner’s surprise visit to Greece for 'It's Show Time'

Koklonis Media’s TV show ‘It’s Show Time’, hosted by Nikos Koklonis, welcomed Caitlyn Jenner. The episode, to be aired April 6, covered Caitlyn’s life, family, and recent transition. It’s Show Time, produced in Athens, gave Caitlyn a chance to visit the Acropolis and the Panathenaic Stadium, where the first modern Olympic Games were held in 1896.

Caitlyn – a former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete - posted pictures on Instagram, commenting “Great trip to Greece. Athens is a beautiful city with great people and a rich history. Thank you for a wonderful trip!”

Nikos Koklonis is a renowned, entrepreneur, producer, TV host, and human rights activist. Koklonis invited Caitlyn Jenner and welcomed her and partner, Sophia Hutchins, upon arrival at the Athens airport, accompanied by his team. Jenner was deeply touched by his warm welcome. At the beginning of the interview, she spoke on air about the Greek hospitality and how excited she was that Nikos was there to greet her.

The It’s Show Time’s episode with Caitlyn Jenner will air on April 6th. During the interview, Caitlyn talked to Nikos about her transition and revealed that she had suffered for 65 years to finally find her true self. Caitlyn – father of 10 kids (six biological) and grandfather of 16 (with the 17th on the way) - admitted that she feels deeply sorry that her father, who was always very close to her and very encouraging, was not there to witness her transition. She stated that her post-transition life was «happy» and talked about her relationship with her children that she would never want to hurt. She admitted that a fourth marriage is not in her plans, but “never say never”.

Koklonis Media is a leading multimedia production company with expertise in television production. The company's goal is to bring top-level entertainment to Greek viewers, via Open TV. With offices in Greece and highly qualified and experienced staff, as well as a network of worldwide partners, Koklonis Media generate outstanding television programs such as Celebrity Travel - a weekly travel and lifestyle show, and It's Show Time- a Saturday prime time, glamorous show with world famous guests.

Facebook

Twitter