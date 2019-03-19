PrepayWay, Swiss FinTech Holding, Opens Up New Opportunities for International Crowdfunding

People from different parts of the globe have an opportunity to contribute to the equity of the Swiss-Estonian startup using cryptocurrency. The self-hosted campaign brings together crypto backers and traditional crowdfunding contributors. Supporters will gain equity of the FinTech venture that plans to issue its own token, InBit.

Prepayway Technology

PrepayWay is developing new technology for secure and risk-free transactionswith new, unfamiliar business partners. At the same time, the PrepayWay technology focuses on the flaws of the existing transaction process: an obsolete document workflow management system is replaced by instant access to transaction information for all supply chain participants and remote signing of contracts. The bureaucracy of contracting and payment procedures are replaced by an integrated money transfer service and risk management solution embedded in contracts. Lengthy litigation gives way to time and cost-efficient smart arbitration for dispute resolution.

PrepayWay combines the functions of lawyers, banks, escrow agents, and arbitral institutions and offers an all-in-one solution for international contracting, financing, payments, and dispute resolution. Just as smartphones have changed the way people interact and communicate by combining multiple functions in a single device, PrepayWay is changing the way businesses function.

Crowdfunding Details

The funds raised during the crowdfunding campaign will be used to develop solutions for international trade and real estate and a platform for diversification of international crowdlending. The contributors are offered equity in PrepayWay Systems Estonia OÜ, a subsidiary of the PrepayWay AG holding, that is developing the above-mentioned solutions. The roadmap can be seen on the company's website.

The crowdfunding campaign start date: 19 March 2019.

Hard Cap: EUR 2 450 000.

Detailed information can be found here - https://prepayway.com/en/crowdfunding

The idea for PrepayWay was born in Switzerland, where computer science, banking, international business, and legal professionals came together to revolutionize business processes. Coming from a plethora of professional backgrounds, PrepayWays’ diversely experienced team is dedicated to creating an ecosystem that facilitates secure, swift, transparent commercial transactions, all while reducing transaction costs.

