Essex Wedding Photographer wins big in Las Vegas!

Very exciting news for The Edge Photography’s Scott Johnson this week as not one, not two but three big awards come his way.

It began in January at the prestigious annual SWPP Convention (The Society of Wedding & Portrait Photographers). At Europe's largest photography convention, Scott was awarded runner-up behind arguably one of the world’s top wedding photographers, Ryan Schembri, in the Wedding Classical category with his highest-scoring image to date (which scored 93 out of 100). Additionally, he won the Open Category and won the Natural World Category with one of his landscape images. An excellent set of accolades from an extremely distinguished institution.

Then, during the WPPI (Wedding & Portrait Photographers International) Honors of Excellence Awards (if the SWPP awards are the BAFTAs of the photography world, then these are the Oscars!) in Las Vegas, Scott won first place in the Creative Division (Wedding Contemporary). This was Scott’s first time ever entering the WPPI 20x16 Print Competition, so all hopes were exceeded. There were thousands of entries and the standard was exceptionally high, with the likes of the amazing Jerry Ghionis also competing.

Additionally, Scott also took home two Silver Awards and a rare Gold Award. The print in question scored a 91 (anything over 90 is rare) and only 54 of these awards were distributed.

Lastly, to finish off a brilliant couple of months, the world-renowned Guild of Photographers have named Scott Photographer of the Year 2018. Scott is beyond delighted by each of these accolades and would like to thank the institutions who awarded them for the kind recognition if his work.

What next for The Edge Photography? Only time will tell.