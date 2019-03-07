Five Star Global announces growth partnership with the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors

Five Star Global—a national event, publishing, and marketing firm currently focused on the mortgage servicing industry and headquartered in Dallas - is proud to announce a financial and working partnership with The Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors (AM&AA), the premier provider of education and business- building opportunities for M&A middle market professionals.

This partnership will serve as a cooperative endeavor to positively enhance future Alliance events, including the twice-annual conference, which serves thousands of private business investment, advisory, and transactional experts through expert education, advanced certifications, and unparalleled networking and deal-making opportunities. Five Star Global will assist with marketing, logistics, and operational support as AM&AA expands its position as the world’s foremost authority for private company mergers and acquisitions.

“On behalf of the entire team, we are thrilled to join forces with Five Star Global,” said Michael Nall, CM&AA, Founder & Managing Director of AM&AA. “Through this growth partnership we will continue to enhance and expand the education, networking, deal-making opportunities provided to highly qualified, independent professionals across the entire middle market spectrum.”

With over a decade and a half experience in event promotions and hosting, the Five Star Institute annually hosts over a dozen events for business professionals across the U.S. residential mortgage and real estate market. This includes the largest event in mortgage servicing, the annual Five Star Conference and Expo, hosted in Dallas, Texas.

“We are excited to welcome AM&AA to the Five Star Global family companies,” said Five Star Global, LLC President & CEO Ed Delgado. “Our partnership with this storied organization represents an opportunity for its dedicated membership to deepen their connections and expand their reach into additional opportunities. We look forward to continuing the more than 20-year tradition of excellence that has become synonymous, with the AM&AA brand.”

