The Tablet releases the 8,750+ issues of its complete digital archive with Exact Editions

180 years of Catholic history have been digitally preserved by the brand new archive of The Tablet, a weekly journal that dates back to 1840. Developed in partnership with digital publishing experts Exact Editions, the archive serves as an important ever-expanding historical record that transcends its affiliation with the Catholic Church in terms of academic value.

As the second-oldest surviving weekly publication in Britain, the title has continually offered in-depth coverage across a plethora of topics including religion, current affairs, politics, social issues and the arts. Readers of The Tablet will be able to trace the narrative of the last two centuries with reports on world events such as the Irish Famine of 1847, the beginning of World War II in 1945 and the attempted assassination of the Pope in 1981.

Available on Web, iOS and Android devices, this new feat of cultural preservation allows a seamless cross-platform browsing experience for institutions and individuals around the world. The advanced search function enables subscribers to search, share and cite every news piece, article and review from the publication. This intuitive interface rejuvenates old material, offering a window to discover the past and reflect upon the similarities and differences it bears to the current age.

CEO Amanda Davison-Young commented: “There is an incredible amount of the Catholic Church’s history preserved within the digital pages of the archive; the invaluable content of 8,750 issues will be indispensable as a historical resource for individuals and institutions around the world.”

Managing Director of Exact Editions, Daryl Rayner, said: “The state-of-the-art platform allows users to easily navigate the archive, whether it’s the latest content or the very first issue from 16 May 1840. The comprehensive search functionalities also allow subscribers to locate specific articles and events of historical significance with ease.”

The Tablet is a Catholic weekly journal that has been published continually since 1840, making it the second-oldest surviving weekly journal in Britain. It reports on religion current affairs, politics, social issues, literature and the arts with a special emphasis on Roman Catholicism while remaining ecumenical. It is committed to the teaching of the Second Vatican Council.

Prestigious contributors to its pages have included Evelyn Waugh, Graham Greene, Pope Benedict XVI, Fr Hans Küng, Tony Blair and David Willcocks.

Exact Editions is a digital publishing company based in London. They are a team of producers, developers and designers who turn periodicals with archives into dynamic, user-friendly digital editions. Exact Editions specialises in digitising content and selling subscriptions across web, iOS and Android platforms, for individuals and institutions.