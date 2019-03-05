Resulting IT collaborates with ASUG to take Success with SAP roadshow across North America

Resulting has recently published a number of research reports relating to SAP including the SAP Success Report - which investigates the factors that lead to the success or failure of SAP programmes. The research project was led by Dr Derek Prior and has received broad acclaim in the SAP ecosystem.

The findings of the research provided the impetus for a 5 city US Tour focussed on SAP success and the foundations required to run a mature SAP Centre of Excellence. Resulting Managing Director, Stuart Browne, is the keynote speaker and part of the expert panel during the tour.

As part of the collaboration, Resulting has also joined ASUG as a Partner.

“ASUG is thrilled to welcome Resulting IT to the ASUG network of leading-edge SAP customers whose operations span the globe,” said Geoff Scott, ASUG’s CEO. “The ASUG Express series on how companies can achieve greater success with SAP and SAP S/4HANA by utilizing a Center of Excellence is a must-attend for ASUG members.”

Stuart Browne, Managing Director of Resulting had this to say:

“We put a great deal of effort into our SAP research so it’s very flattering to be approached by ASUG in this way. Although we’re a UK company, we work with SAP customers across the globe. We’re happy to help North American SAP customers to be more successful too.”

The ASUG Express events, titled “Center of Excellence: Achieving Success with SAP,” which kicked off in Chicago in February to a packed audience, will repeat in Houston, Toronto, Atlanta and Seattle during March and April.

Following the success of the SAP Success Report in 2018, Resulting have now turned their attention to the biggest challenge facing the SAP community - the migration to S/4HANA - in a brand new research report available at www.resulting-it.com/SAPS4research.

To book tickets for “Center of Excellence: Achieving Success with SAP,” visit https://www.asug.com/events/center-of-excellence.

Dates for “Center of Excellence: Achieving Success with SAP”

Houston: March 26

Toronto: March 28

Atlanta: April 9

Seattle: April 11

Resulting was founded in 2004 to provide business-side consultancy and to assist SAP customers in becoming more self-sufficient from traditional Systems Integrators.

Resulting are twice Northern Tech Fast Track winners (2017 and 2018) and finalists in the 2019 UK National Technology awards

Founded in 1991, Americas’ SAP Users’ Group (ASUG) is the world’s largest SAP user group, serving 2,300-plus businesses via company-wide memberships. ASUG’s mission is to help people and organizations get the most value from their investments in SAP technology. The Chicago-based organization accomplishes this by connecting and educating people through in-person and virtual events, delivering customer feedback to SAP, and advocating for its members.

https://www.asug.com/about