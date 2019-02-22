99X Technology, creator of 350,000+ download Serverless DynamoDB, appointed as AWS partner

Reaching another milestone in its journey of technological excellence, software product engineering specialist 99X Technology entered the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network, becoming one of its newest consulting partners. This partnership has seen 99X Technology accelerate Cloud adoption to global enterprises, in addition to broadening its scope for further innovation.

“There is an increasing demand for Cloud services among independent software vendors globally and as an AWS Standard Tier Consulting Partner, it positions us to be a developmental partner of choice in Cloud design, development and migration to them,” stated 99X Technology Software Architect and Amazon Certified Solutions Architect Ashan Fernando. “It strengthens our strongest competency – software development – and allows us to deliver globally competitive, cutting-edge solutions to businesses.”

The journey towards becoming an AWS Consulting Partner was strengthened by 99X Technology’s pioneering efforts in the adoption of Serverless with AWS Lambda since its introduction, and its use of an open-source DevOps Framework called Serverless Framework. 99X Technology is the creator behind a Serverless Dynamodb Local plugin, an open source project with over 350,000 downloads. This is in addition to 20+ other open source projects directly related to Cloud, spearheaded by the company’s people.

The partnership highlights 99X Technology’s efforts in investing and implementing AWS practices, as well as producing numerous AWS certified developers and architects, who assist clients worldwide with various Cloud services. These include “lift and shift” Cloud migrations, modernizing existing applications, creating hybrid cloud environments and many more value-added services.

Shifting to Cloud comes with many benefits, such as reduced operational costs, far better reliability and availability, and greater opportunities for innovation, utilizing managed Cloud services for analytics, machine learning and big data.

It has also allowed the company to be thought leaders in Cloud technology in the Sri Lankan ICT community, driven by a culture of knowledge gathering and sharing spearheaded by its employees, who are now looking to build careers specializing in Cloud.

For more on 99X Technology’s open source contributions, please check out https://github.com/99xt

For over 12 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 125 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), and more. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.

Headquartered in Sri Lanka with offices in Norway and Australia, 99X Technology has been adjudged one of Asia’s Best Workplaces for 2018 and is a regional leader in Agile software product engineering and technology innovation. Its expertise has been proven through a 150+ portfolio of successful globally serving software products developed since the year 2000, by partnering with leading Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) across Europe, Australasia and USA. 99X Technology has been ranked as a Great Place To Work for in Sri Lanka for six consecutive years, and is among the first IT companies in the country to enter the Great Place To Work Hall of Fame.