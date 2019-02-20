FUTURE OF PRESS NOW IN HANDS OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AS MEMBER STATES ENDORSE COPYRIGHT DIRECTIVE

The European Publishers Council (EPC) welcomes today’s endorsement of the text of the EU copyright directive agreed in trilogue last week by a clear majority of Member States in their Coreper meeting. The European Parliament’s JURI (Legal Affairs) committee will meet at 15h00 on 26th February before the text goes to the full European Parliament plenary for final approval at the end of March or beginning of April. If the directive is approved in plenary (the last during this Parliament before elections in May), Member States will have 24 months to implement it into national law. EPC’s Executive Director, Angela Mills Wade, said: “With many different interests to serve in the digital economy, we welcome the efforts of the EU institutions to achieve a compromise text that will go a long way to redressing the current imbalance in the digital ecosystem and helping to secure the future of professional journalism, an independent press and the creative economy. The future of the free press is now in the hands of our European Parliamentarians and we call on them to acknowledge the importance of a vote in favour of this crucial, democracy-enhancing copyright directive when it goes before them in Plenary.”@epc_press@epc_angelawww.epceurope.eu