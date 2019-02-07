MCS Rentals Limited Provides Competition in Test & Measurement Rental Industry

MCS Rentals Ltd, the rental division of UK test and measurement company MCS Test Equipment Ltd, announces the acquisition of Electro Rent UK.

The acquisition of Electro Rent UK assets and rental business consolidates MCS’s already strong position in the UK T&M Rental marketplace.

Electro Rent UK was an industry-recognised leader in test & measurement rental solutions and services. The company had a diversified portfolio of top-tier customers and served many industries such as Wireless, RF & Microwave and Telecoms.

MCS has been providing test and measurement rental, sales and calibration services to its customers for over 19 years providing quality test solutions to the Wireless, RF & Microwave, Antenna Test, Telecoms and General Purpose markets.

Director, Bill Beck, says “The acquisition will allow MCS to build on its existing success by combining our own extensive inventory pool with that of Electro Rent UK enabling us to supply a broad range of equipment across multiple market sectors”.

