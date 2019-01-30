Hart Pacific Confirms Attendance at the 2019 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics & Finance

Hart Pacific the Hong Kong based Boutique Wealth Management firm today announced it will be sending two delegates to the 2019 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics & Finance which will be held 25 -26th July 2019 at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront, Singapore.

Hart Pacific’s senior analyst said, “We view this forum as an absolute must to ensure we keep abreast of current trends within the Asian region and have found in the past that as a networking opportunity there is no better conference in Asia”.

APEF 2019 is the gathering place for economists and financial experts from academia, government, and the private sector to present their research results, exchange ideas and network. This is a good opportunity to meet old friends again and meet new ones for future research collaborations.

The 2019 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics & Finance (APEF 2019) brings together some of the most influential members of the global financial and business community to discuss developments and trends in the dynamic markets of Asia. This year’s sessions will look at how US-China trade war is affecting the world economy with over 100 internationally respected leaders from the economics, financial and business sectors who will be gathered for groundbreaking discussions about opportunities and challenges facing Asia together with the main focus on US-China relations.

What’s on Offer at APEF 2019

• Ample interaction opportunities for APEF delegates

• Top Singapore hospitality for all attending delegates

• An intellectually stimulating scientific program featuring more than 100 presentations by leading researchers, teachers, and practitioners

• An opportunity for East-West science and practice collaborations at APEF

Hart Pacific is an independent financial management firm focused on delivering best-in-class wealth management services and investment solutions to a global client base comprised of private investors and their families. Utilizing their extensive capabilities they work closely with clients together to create financial planning strategies directed towards realizing a series of client specific goals.