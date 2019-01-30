Hart Pacific to Open an office in Singapore Within 2 Years

Hart Pacific the Hong Kong based Boutique Wealth Management firm are set to open a new office in Singapore as part of their expansion plan that will include Japan, Malaysia and Mainland China.

Hart Pacific’s said they plan to hire around 55 to 65 people as part of the expansion plans thus strengthening their service to their clients in the market and the broader Southeast Asia region.

Singapore is regarded as a rapidly developing Asian fixed income center and with Hart Pacific continually expanding in that market Singapore is a good fit. Hart Pacific will improve their presence, broaden capacity, make use of opportunities and furthermore reinforce their foundation in the Asian region.

Hart Pacific will be sending two of their top credit analysts and two senior portfolio managers from Hong Kong to work in the office, the rest of the staff will be recruited from within Singapore.

A statement from Hart Pacific’s board of directors read – ‘Singapore is uniquely placed to become a major fixed income hub in South east Asia, with a solid outlook regarding long term development. Our move into Singapore allows us to take advantage of regional marketplace knowledge as well as attract local talent. The opening of our Singapore office will be an essential addition to Hart Pacific’s Asia development program and will allow us to further broaden our fixed income capacity to leverage opportunities within the region’.

The South-east Asia region leads the world in new wealth generation and Singapore has long-since proven itself as stand out worldwide private banking hub. The launching of Hart Pacific’s regional Singapore office will permit them to enhance services to their associates and supply local assistance to institutional clients and advisors in the region.

Hart Pacific is an independent financial management firm focused on delivering best-in-class wealth management services and investment solutions to a global client base comprised of private investors and their families. Utilizing their extensive capabilities they work closely with clients together to create financial planning strategies directed towards realizing a series of client specific goals.