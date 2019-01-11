Auditdata A/S appoints new leadership

In addition, Auditdata names Christoffer Spangenberg as new Chief Sales officer for the software activities.

Founder and CEO Claus Bak Petersen has been instrumental in the company’s creation and the successful build-up of Auditdata, but has due to personal reasons decided to step down as CEO and continue his involvement in Auditdata through his board presence. "I am proud of having founded Auditdata and I am immensely proud of our employees, strong products and our leadership position in our respective markets. I look forward continuing my involvement with Auditdata in my new board role” says Claus Bak Petersen, CEO Auditdata A/S

The new CEO, Kurt Bager, says: “I’m excited to be part of the Auditdatas team. We have the team and technologies to deliver the highest quality products and services at a time where the industry is changing and ripe for digital transformation to drive value and I am looking very much forward to helping our customers in this journey”. Kurt has a background from leadership in large Enterprise companies such as EMC and PTC, and served as CEO of Netop, a software company that was transformed during the time of his tenure.

To support the full commercialization of the innovative software solutions Christoffer Spangenberg has been hired as CSO for the software activities and will start beginning of February 2019. “I am very excited to join Auditdata at this moment in time where the company has a strong product offering enabling digital

transformation matched against a market in need for digitalization”, says the new CSO, Christoffer Spangenberg. Christoffer comes with a background from successfully scaling other software companies, like SAS institute and Tia Technology.

In late 2018, Auditdata hired Henrik Leerberg as CPO, a hire that is also expected to accelerate product innovation and processes in Auditdata. Henrik Leerberg comes with a background from senior product and development positions in Schneider Electric as well as having founded his own company.

As part of the reorganization, our COO Ib Drachmann-Hansen will transition to be COO of the measurement solutions division to continue our growth and enhance focus on the activities.

The board is excited about the new management setup and is confident that this setup will drive value in the company going forward. Auditdata has in recent years strengthened its global position as a market leader of software and measurement solutions for both independent and enterprise level retailers in the hearing aid market and is now on a strong growth path.