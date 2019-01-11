Future Predictions from The Supply Chain Consulting Group

Following an outstanding year of significant projects for prestigious clients, and a successful merger, The Supply Chain Consulting Group is celebrating the start of the new year and embracing the opportunity to carry the success of 2018 into and throughout 2019.

In July of last year, Go Supply Chain Consulting (GO) and Gideon Hillman Consulting (GH) merged to form The Supply Chain Consulting Group (SCCG), becoming one of the UK’s largest independent Logistics and Supply Chain Consultancies.

The beginning of a new year is a time to reflect upon achievements, and to prepare for what 2019 has in store; and with predictions of just as strong, if not a stronger year of achievement for The Supply Chain Consulting Group, the team will continue to build upon the collective experience of GH and GO to complete current and future projects, for an eclectic mix of both returning, and new and prestigious clients, within a variety of sectors.

Projects which were awarded within 2018 by existing and new clients reflect confidence in the merger subsequently enabling The Supply Chain Consulting Group to demonstrate their expertise, knowledge and skills within the Logistics Industry.

The SCCG team eagerly anticipate building upon the successes of last year throughout 2019 and continuing to be awarded projects with well-known clients.

Additionally, the team have recently moved to new offices in Slough; and of course are also excited to attend important industry 2019 events IntraLogisteX and IMHX. You can now register HERE for your free pass to join us at IntraLogisteX 2019, on Stand 322, in Hall 1 of the Ricoh Arena Coventry UK, Tuesday 26th and Wednesday 27th February – quoting reference SCCG.

The Supply Chain Consulting Group Ltd is the result of a merger between two of the UKs leading Logistics and Supply Chain Consultancies; Gideon Hillman Consulting and Go Supply Chain Consulting. The new company is 50/50 shared ownership between Gideon Hillman Consulting Ltd and Go Supply Chain Consulting Ltd with the directors of both companies sitting on the board of the joint venture. The two companies have been collaborating on major European and UK Logistics Network and Supply Chain projects for major clients in Grocery and non-grocery FMCG retail since 2015.