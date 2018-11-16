Singaporean investors eye up Kazakhstan ahead of major investment event

Kazakhstan seeks to capitalize on growing interest from Asian investors as leading businesses descend on Singapore for investment event.

In a clear sign of the growing attention Singapore’s government and businesses are placing on Central Asia’s largest economy, the former Prime Minister and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong will deliver a keynote address at the Kazakhstan-Singapore Investment conference on November 21st.

The event, which will take place in one of Singapore’s leading hotels, will focus on Kazakhstan’s unique investment climate, its growth as a logistics hub between Asia and Europe, as well as the country’s ongoing commitment to innovation and digitalisation as part of its modernisation programme.

Singapore’s strategic location along the Maritime Silk Road and Kazakhstan’s position along the New Silk Road, make the two countries partners on land and sea and offers numerous investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s logistics and transportation infrastructure sectors.

Kazakh Invest, the national company for attracting FDI to Kazakhstan, will present the country's investment opportunities to potential investors. They will also outline the ease of which companies can now invest, operate and do business in Kazakhstan.

The forum will be attended by heads of government organisations, as well as business leaders from Kazakhstan, Singapore and countries from the wider region. A delegation of more than 70 senior officials and businesspeople from Kazakhstan will participate in the event.

A series of senior bilateral business meetings will take place on the side-lines of the event.

Kazakh Invest was established by the Government of Kazakhstan to support foreign direct investment into the country. From establishing links with local companies to supporting project maintenance and coordination, it provides a wide range of services to facilitate investment, acting as a ‘one-stop shop’ for all investment queries and needs.