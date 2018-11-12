LeanIX Ranked 10th Fastest Growing Technology Company in Germany on Deloitte’s 2018 Fast 50 List

LeanIX, the leading provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions in Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), today announced that it has ranked 10th on Deloitte’s 16th annual Technology Fast 50 Germany list, marking the company’s inaugural appearance on the list.

Company recognized for excellence in the German tech sphere with continued plans for accelerated growth in 2019

“We have experienced record-setting growth in the past year here at LeanIX, as the need for new and innovative Enterprise Architecture (EA) tools continues to increase,” said André Christ, co-founder and CEO of LeanIX. “It is an honor to be held in such high esteem among some of the brightest, most creative, and innovative companies here in Germany. 2018 was a great year of foundation building for us and we look forward to continuing this upward momentum in 2019.”

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards annually recognize the fastest-growing companies in the Hardware, Software, Communication, Media & Entertainment sectors, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Environmental Technology and FinTech. The competition honors and ranks the top 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Germany in terms of percentage sales growth from 2014-2017.

Founded by Jörg G. Beyer and André Christ back in 2012, LeanIX has seen steady year over year growth since its inception six years ago. Throughout 2018 LeanIX invested heavily across product, sales, marketing, and operations, all contributing to its emergence as the essential EA management solution not just for IT, but across the business. As part of this explosive growth, LeanIX achieved a number of major milestones throughout the year including doubling its global customer base, launching operations in Boston, and expanding its global headcount with the appointment of several senior-level executives. In its quest to re-invent and develop more holistic and collaborative solutions for EAM and application portfolio management (APM), LeanIX introduced several new offerings and features this past year including Flexible Dashboards and support for Microservices. It also received certification of its application with ServiceNow, Inc. to help seamlessly integrate IT service management (ITSM) and EA data.

“In recent years, many rapidly growing companies from Germany have positioned themselves in future-oriented technology fields. Entrepreneurs with a willingness to take risks have managed to pursue their visions consistently,” said Dr. Andreas Gentner, partner and head of technology, media & telecommunications EMEA at Deloitte. "With the Fast 50 Award, we want to recognize outstanding entrepreneurial achievements in the German tech field.”

LeanIX offers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application for Enterprise Architecture (EA), which enables organizations to make faster, data-driven decisions. Hundreds of global brands such as Adidas, DHL, Merck, Vodafone, and Zalando use the LeanIX software to increase transparency, visibility, and drive real-time efficiencies. LeanIX addresses IT’s critical need to ensure high-quality, real-time data is accessible to the people who need it. Use cases include application rationalization, technology risk management, and the shift from monolithic architectures to microservices. LeanIX was founded in 2012 by Jörg Beyer and André Christ. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Houston, Texas.

