Cardioline S.p.A. hires Brian Brenegan as CEO

Mr. Brenegan brings over 28 years of prior experience with US-based Mortara Instrument, where he served in a number of leadership roles including COO and CFO. Per Mr. Brenegan, “I’m excited to join Cardioline, a company rich in history and demonstrating the ability to rapidly design innovative products in the diagnostic cardiology space. I look forward to helping accelerate our growth in all markets which we serve.”

“We are very excited to have Brian join our company,” said Cardioline President Fabio Rangoni, “and I look forward to working together with him again to bring innovative cardiology products to the marketplace, just as we did in the past at Mortara.”

Cardioline is based in Trento, Italy and provides a full range of diagnostic cardiology devices, including Resting ECG, Stress Exercise Systems, Holter Analysis Systems and web-based Data Management. Cardioline was established in 1962 and has placed more than 400,000 devices into the global market since this time. The present ownership team has been on board since 2013, during which time the entire product range has been redesigned with modern technology and innovative workflow to better serve the global medical community.

