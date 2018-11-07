Andy Warholidays: Celebrate the holidays Warhol-style with Long-Sharp Gallery in NYC

Andy Warholidays is a micro-exhibit dedicated to Andy Warhol’s affinity for the holidays and his penchant to create works as holiday gifts for friends and colleagues.

The exhibit includes ink drawings, screenprints, and Polaroid photographs, each with a provenance of the artist’s estate.

The exhibit features several whimsical ink drawings from the 1950’s including “Holly Man” and a nativity scene with his iconic period cat sitting in the manger.

Stop by Long-Sharp Gallery’s Project Space for a bit of cheer – Warholiday style.

Recently named one of the top 500 galleries in the world by Blouin ArtInfo Modern Painters, Long-Sharp Gallery has locations in Indianapolis and New York City.

The gallery features works from “Picasso to Pop,” with a primary focus on works by some of the best known names in modern and contemporary art, including: Picasso, Warhol, Basquiat, Haring, Frankenthaler, Indiana, Lichtenstein, Miro, and Motherwell.

