Aura Alliance appoints Jonathan Harris as new Chief Technology and Strategy Officer

Harris will lead the global strategy and technology roadmap to support the company’s transformation from being an Avaya centric specialist to becoming a multi-vendor global alliance in the deployment of global enterprise communications.

“I’m delighted to take up this new challenge at such an exciting time for the business,” commented Harris. “The Aura Alliance has specialised in industry-leading Avaya technology since being founded in 2009. However corporate communications is changing and we want to give multi-national companies a single point of contact for all of their communication support needs. To do that, we’re expanding our reach by introducing specialist support for Cisco and Microsoft, which will go hand-in-hand with cloud-based vendors like Genesys, Nectar, Ribbon, RMG and TATA,”.

Helping Aura Alliance Business Partners To Leverage Vendors

Harris will work closely with its global network of business partners across 120 countries to ensure they maximise greater access to leading technology vendors to deliver the best tools and technologies to their end customers.

Tony Parish, Aura Alliance CEO, made today's announcement stating, "Jonathan Harris’ expertise in Avaya and Microsoft combined with his critical eye in creating viable commercial offerings with multiple vendors are at the forefront of our plans. His expertise and dynamic leadership will bring experience, skills and dedication to this Company."

Strategic Technology Vision

As a former executive of G3 Comms, an Aura Alliance UK business partner, Harris brings two decades of experience in developing and delivering technical business strategy, sales leadership and building global customer platforms.

Harris successfully run the technology roadmap for G3 Comms and led the strategic development in turning the business into a successful multi-vendor certified service provider in the UK and was responsible for setting up the Microsoft Business practice.

