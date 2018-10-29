L’immobilier à Minorque: Possibilité d’investir dans une propriété en bord de mer pour moins d’un million d’euros

· Engel & Völkers s’agrandit à Minorque et ouvre une seconde agence à Ciutadella

· Les Français sont le troisième grand groupe de visiteurs, avec un accroissement du 10% entre Janvier-Août 2018

Florian Hofer, directeur général d’Engel & Völkers aux Iles Baléares, a déclaré; «Notre expansion à Minorque reflète la reprise du marché international des résidences secondaires, ce qui nous a confortés dans notre volonté d’investir là-bas et de tirer profit de notre savoir-faire local. Le fait qu’il soit encore possible d’y acheter une propriété en front de mer pour environ un million d'euros est un important facteur de vente pour les investisseurs, comme l’est également l'environnement authentique de l'île ».

Principaux attraits

Au cours des dernières années, la demande a augmenté avec une nouvelle génération d’acheteurs attirés par l’environnement naturel et authentique de l’île, les nouveaux hôtels-boutiques chics, les bons restaurants et les magasins. Outre le fait bien sûr qu'ils peuvent aussi y acheter une propriété avec vue sur la mer ou en bord de mer pour moins d'un million d'euros.

Les acheteurs internationaux dans le radar

Les principaux acheteurs de résidences secondaires sont les espagnols (catalans), les anglais, les français, les italiens, les suisses et les portugais, tous bénéficiant de davantage de liaisons aériennes. Cette année, 81 liaisons directes étaient disponibles à partir de Minorque.

Appel français…

Les acheteurs français sont devenus un important groupe d’investisseurs, avec les liaisons directes avec Minorque qui se sont beaucoup améliorées au cours des deux dernières années. En 2017, AENA a enregistré une augmentation de plus de 24% du nombre de visiteurs français et cette tendance semble disposée à durer. Selon le Département du Tourisme du Gouvernement des Îles Baléares, jusqu'en août de cette année, les visiteurs français ont globalement augmenté du 10% par rapport à la même période en 2017, et constituent désormais le troisième groupe de visiteurs en importance sur l'île.

Que trouve-t-on sur le marché?

Pour moins d’un million d'euros:

Un appartement avec 2 chambres en front de mer à Playas de Fornells. 160,000 d’euros

https://www.engelvoelkers.com/fr-es/bien-immobilier/appartement-a-playas-de-fornells-3942692.1270185_exp/

Photos:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/y77j8t1mep4mq8i/AADyRknUSS8_c07_lgVFWmkPa?dl=0

Maison de campagne typiquement minorquine près de Sant Lluis et les plages. 575,000 d’euros

https://www.engelvoelkers.com/fr-es/bien-immobilier/en-vente-a-minorque-maison-de-campagne-traditionnelle-3804390.1218719_exp/

Photos:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/i54um5rj1mkecu7/AACmNyuL1CsxGRMU4UhwZofea?dl=0

Villa avec piscine en en front de mer a Cala Morell (Ciutadella) 980.000 d’euros

https://www.engelvoelkers.com/fr-es/bien-immobilier/villa-avec-piscine-en-en-front-de-mer-a-cala-morell-ciutadella-3963939.1274062_exp/

Photos:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/d5y0nvrgi3gs1yp/AAD3hvpfMzJ3mTDDR34QfrQFa?dl=0

Pour plus d'un million d'euros:

Villa surplombant la mer à Cala Galdana. 1,5 million d'euros

https://www.engelvoelkers.com/fr-es/bien-immobilier/villa-sur-la-falaise-surplombant-la-mer-cala-galdana-minorque-3964170.1275919_exp/

Photos :

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/dxh9nwuixi9txl1/AAAC3IbrwVlJpDkwYiFCPa3Qa?dl=0

Demeure historique du XVIIIe siècle à Ciutadella avec jardins et piscine. 1,650 million d'euros

https://www.engelvoelkers.com/fr-es/bien-immobilier/impressionnant-manoir-du-xviiieme-dans-la-campagne-de-ciutadela-552184.111281_exp/

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/3qekszuttchskfa/AAALtX0HBnvNW9q7b45u83VWa?dl=0

(Toutes les photos sont sous copyright Engel & Völkers)

