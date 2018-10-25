LeanIX Appoints New Vice President of Product

LeanIX, the leading provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions in Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), today announced Dr. Jan Puzicha as Vice President of Product. With more than 20 years of experience in product management, Puzicha will lead the Bonn-based startup’s product roadmap and overarching go-to-market strategy. He will report to LeanIX co-CEO and co-founder, André Christ.

Prior to LeanIX, Puzicha served as the Founder and CTO at Recommind for over 15 years, where he drove innovative solutions and integrated them into Recommind’s highly scalable products. Puzicha helped bootstrap the company and eventually grow the organization to a team of over 500 employees. Recommind was bought by OpenText in 2016 where he served as the VP of Product Management to successfully complete the merger. Puzicha currently serves as a Member of the Advisory Board at Conversica LLC and Akorda.

“Jan has had an exceptional amount of success scaling highly complex products, and is a well-known expert in statistical modeling and applying it to highly usable products,” said LeanIX co-CEO and co-founder, André Christ. “He is joining us during a period of rapid growth, and we are excited to welcome him as we accomplish our plans for global expansion.”

Puzicha has contributed to more than 30 research publications and holds 10 patents related to machine learning and its use in the development of new applications. As LeanIX continues to scale its business for accelerated growth, Puzicha will leverage his strategic and technical expertise to lead product and innovation. Most recently, LeanIX has announced several new product updates, including its integration with ServiceNow, to improve IT landscape management, foster collaboration between business and IT, and speed time to value.

“In today’s digital age, many enterprises across industries are undergoing huge changes that demand effective and efficient solutions within their organization. Yet, companies have been slow to move away from outdated, legacy technology that impedes growth and limits innovation,” said Jan Puzicha, Vice President of Product at LeanIX. “LeanIX has developed a solution that streamlines processes and workflows by breaking down silos and allowing teams to better collaborate and deliver results. I’m really excited to join LeanIX and work alongside a team committed to enabling true transparency and efficiency for enterprises around the world.”

LeanIX offers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application for Enterprise Architecture (EA), which enables organizations to make faster, data-driven decisions. Hundreds of global brands such as Adidas, DHL, Merck, Vodafone, and Zalando use the LeanIX software to increase transparency, visibility, and drive real-time efficiencies. LeanIX addresses IT’s critical need to ensure high-quality, real-time data is accessible to the people who need it. Use cases include application rationalization, technology risk management, and the shift from monolithic architectures to microservices. LeanIX was founded in 2012 by Jörg Beyer and André Christ. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Houston, Texas.

