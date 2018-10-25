Billions of dollars earmarked for Kazakhstan following month long series of investment roadshows

Kazakh Invest, the national company for attracting inward investment into Kazakhstan, has led the charge to attract global investment to Central Asia’s largest economy.

During a series of investment events held in Turkey, London, New York, Brussels and Helsinki, Kazakh Invest called on investors to “seize the moment” and become part of a rapidly growing number of global companies investing in Kazakhstan’s booming economy.

More than 1000 business leaders from across the agricultural, financial, mining, retail, infrastructure, and petrochemicals sectors took part in events throughout September and October.

Senior leaders had the opportunity to hear from some of Kazakhstan’s largest companies including Samruk-Kazyna – Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund – and the Astana International Financal Centre (AIFC).

Speaking to business leaders during the conferences, Saparbek Tuyakbayev, Chairman of Kazakh Invest said that modern Kazakhstan was ripe with investment potential.

For decades, Kazakhstan was known for its rich oil and gas deposits, but “Kazakhstan’s economy has quickly diversified to meet the needs of modern, technologically-driven societies…. for example, over 90 percent of the rare earth metals found in an iPhone can be mined in Kazakhstan, a truly remarkable statistic.”

Mr. Tuyakbayev highlighted that Kazakh Invest had developed a package of 70 specialist projects that were earmarked for international investment. The projects, developed in conjunction with PWC and Deloitte, come with financial models, feasibility studies, and marketing strategies already complete to enable investors to make informed business decisions.

Speaking during the New York event, Deputy Prime Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev highlighted that decisive government reforms and the comprehensive package of support Kazakh Invest offered investors, streamlined access to a regional market of 500 million consumers.

A series of bilateral meetings took place on the sidelines of the events. Among them were meetings with the management of Chevron, Theia Group, RocketSpace Capital, Baron Services, Network 1 Financial, W.R. Grace, Verno Capita, DAL Holding, Zorlu Holding, Calik Holding, and other leading global corporations.

Mr. Tuyakbayev delivered a clear message to potential investors, “Kazakh Invest was there to support investors throughout their investment journey” and that Kazakh Invest’s group of international representatives could help businesses take “the first step to unlocking their investment potential.”

Kazakh Invest was established by the Government of Kazakhstan to attract foreign direct investment into the country. From establishing links with local companies to supporting project maintenance and coordination, it provides a wide range of services to facilitate investment, acting as a ‘one-stop shop’ for all investment queries and needs.